Fernando Hierro Joins Al-Nassr as Sporting Director

Former Real Madrid and Spain captain Fernando Hierro has been appointed as the new sporting director for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. With extensive sports experience from previous roles, Hierro is excited to contribute to the club's ambitious project.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:25 IST
Fernando Hierro Joins Al-Nassr as Sporting Director

Former Real Madrid and Spain captain Fernando Hierro will be Al-Nassr's new sporting director, the Saudi Pro League club said on Tuesday. "Hierro has extensive sports experience," Al-Nassr said in a statement announcing his appointment.

Hierro, who worked as sporting director at Malaga, Mexican side Guadalajara and for the Spanish national team, said he was excited to be part of the club's project. Al-Nassr, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo last year, ended the Saudi Pro League season in second place, 14 points adrift of champions Al-Hilal. (Reporting Ahmed El Ghannam Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

