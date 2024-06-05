Left Menu

Lionesses Roar Back: England Triumphs Over France

England's women's football team revived their Euro 2025 hopes with a 2-1 win against France. Georgia Stanway and Alessia Russo scored for England, while Kadidiatou Diani netted for France. The win ended France's 20-match unbeaten home streak, ensuring England stays in the race for automatic qualification.

Reuters | Saint-Etienne | Updated: 05-06-2024 02:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 02:42 IST
Lionesses Roar Back: England Triumphs Over France
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

Reigning champions England took revenge over group leaders France and revived their hopes of an automatic place in the women's Euro 2025 finals with a 2-1 away win in a qualifier on Tuesday. Beaten 2-1 in Newcastle on Friday, a result that dropped England to third in group A3, the Lionesses meant business from the start at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard as they chased a first win in France since 1973.

Georgia Stanway, laid on by Lauren Hemp, fired home an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box in the 21st minute and Alessia Russo made it 2-0 in the 34th with a bouncing header after another great cross from Hemp. Kadidiatou Diani marked her 100th cap by pulling one back from the penalty spot after Leah Williamson fouled Grace Geyoro in the area.

The defeat was a first at home in 20 competitive matches for the hosts, a run dating to the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals when they lost to the United States. France stayed top on nine points from four games, with Sweden second on goal difference but tied with England on seven points. The top two go through directly to next year's championship in Switzerland.

Ireland remain bottom of the group with no points so far after losing 1-0 in Sweden. England host Ireland on July 12 and play Sweden away four days later in their final group game. England started the match unchanged apart from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton replacing Mary Earps, who sustained a minor hip injury last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024