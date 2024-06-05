Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu crashes out after losing in first round

Two-time Olympic medalist and ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu suffered a first-round defeat in the Indonesia Open 2024 in Jakarta on Wednesday. Sindhu faced Wen Chi Hsu of Taiwan and conceded 21-15, 15-21, and 21-14 loss in the first round of the women's singles. The match lasted for one hour and ten minutes.

The Taiwanese shuttler dominated in the first set against the Indian and sealed a 21-15. However, Sindhu made a comeback in the second set and won it 15-21. However, the Olympic medalist failed to keep the momentum and lost the third set 21-14. Earlier in the Singapore Open, PV Sindhu suffered a second-round defeat. Sindhu suffered a loss against Carolina Marin 21-13, 11-21, 20-22 after a three-game nail-biter of one hour and eight minutes.

This was Sindhu's sixth straight defeat to Marin. The Indian badminton player's most recent victory came over her Spanish opponent in the Malaysia Open 2018 quarterfinals. When the two shuttlers squared off in the Rio 2016 Olympic final, Marin emerged victorious. Sindhu, who is now ranked 12th in the world badminton rankings, got the match started well on Thursday. She handily won the opening game by establishing her authority early on. But after winning the second game, world No. 3 Marin found her concentration again and forced a decider.

Even though Sindhu had the advantage of 18-15 at one point in the third game, Marin was able to rally herself back into the nail-biter to wrap up the win. As a result, Marin currently has a 12-6 head-to-head record advantage over Sindhu. On the other hand, the Indian pair of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda suffered a defeat in the women's doubles of the Indonesia Open 2024.

Rutaparna and Swetaparna conceded a 21-12, and 21-9 loss against South Korea's Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in the first round of the Indonesia Open. The match lasted for just 36 minutes. The South Korean opponent dominated the game from the very first moment and beat the Indian pair in straight two sets. (ANI)

