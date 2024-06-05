Rhonex Kipruto Banned for Six Years Over Doping Offense
Kenyan athlete and 10-kilometre road race world record holder, Rhonex Kipruto, has been banned for six years due to doping violations. Kipruto, 24, was provisionally suspended in May last year and is now officially banned until 10 May 2029. He also secured a bronze medal in the 2019 world championships.
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:02 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
