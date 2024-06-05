Rhonex Kipruto Banned for Six Years Over Doping Offense

Kenyan athlete and 10 kilometre road race world record holder Rhonex Kipruto has been banned for six years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday.

Kipruto, 24, who also won a 10,000 metres bronze medal in the 2019 world championships, had been provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation in May last year. He is now banned until 10 May 2029.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)