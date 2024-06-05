Bruno Genesio Takes the Reins at Lille FC

Lille have appointed Bruno Genesio as their new head coach, with Paulo Fonseca departing after two years in charge, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday. Media reports have linked Fonseca with a potential move to Serie A side AC Milan.

Genesio, 57, was a midfielder at Olympique Lyonnais for a decade and later coached them for four years. His last managerial role was at Rennes, where he spent two years. "It was a no-brainer for us when Paulo left, so much so that Bruno was the only coach we contacted and spoke to," Lille president Olivier Letang said in a statement.

"Bruno has a wealth of experience in football, both in Ligue 1 and in European competitions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)