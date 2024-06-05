Bruno Genesio Takes the Reins at Lille FC
Lille have appointed Bruno Genesio as their new head coach, replacing Paulo Fonseca. Genesio brings a wealth of experience, having played and coached at Olympique Lyonnais before managing Rennes. Lille President Olivier Letang highlighted Genesio as the sole candidate for the position.
Genesio, 57, was a midfielder at Olympique Lyonnais for a decade and later coached them for four years. His last managerial role was at Rennes, where he spent two years. "It was a no-brainer for us when Paulo left, so much so that Bruno was the only coach we contacted and spoke to," Lille president Olivier Letang said in a statement.
"Bruno has a wealth of experience in football, both in Ligue 1 and in European competitions."
