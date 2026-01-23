Market Jitters: Yen's Rollercoaster Amid BOJ's Hawkish Tone

The yen saw significant fluctuations on Friday, raising speculation among traders about possible market intervention by Japanese authorities aiming to bolster their currency. This volatility comes as global stocks remained steady, buoyed by U.S. President Donald Trump's softened position on Greenland.

Earlier, the Bank of Japan expressed a commitment to increase borrowing costs amidst political tensions, with an upcoming snap election next month. In London, the yen quickly reversed losses against the dollar, leading traders to suspect Japanese authorities' readiness to intervene.

Meanwhile, energy markets marked a positive shift, with Brent crude futures rising and spot gold hitting new highs. These movements reflect broader economic dynamics, as traders keep a close eye on geopolitical developments, particularly concerning the United States and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)