Yen Strengthens Amid Speculation of Japanese Intervention

The yen experienced a sudden surge on Friday, sparking speculation in the market that Japanese authorities had initiated a rate check, hinting at possible intervention to stabilize their currency.

Despite the absence of direct intervention, traders remain wary of potential Tokyo actions. The dollar, meanwhile, is undergoing its steepest weekly decline since June, fueled by geopolitical unrest.

Japan's fiscal stability remains in question following a recent bond market turmoil. This unease arises as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi calls a snap election proposing tax cuts that raise investor concerns.

