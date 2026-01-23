Left Menu

Ukraine's Power Crisis: Nuclear Reliance under Russian Siege

In harsh winter conditions, Russia targets Ukraine's nuclear-reliant power system, causing severe energy deficits and rolling blackouts. With ongoing attacks on substations, which are key for energy distribution, Ukraine faces an infrastructural collapse. The Export Ministry reports substantial damage to generating capacity, complicating the country's energy crisis.

Updated: 23-01-2026 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid freezing winter temperatures, Russia's escalated strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure pose severe threats. With the country's nuclear power plants supplying the majority of its electricity, any further damage could plunge Ukraine into widespread power outages.

President Zelenskiy warns that Russia aims to disrupt Ukraine's nuclear energy supply by targeting substations crucial for distribution. Currently, Ukraine operates three active nuclear facilities, while the largest, Zaporizhzhia NPP, remains inoperational under Russian control.

The power supply shortage has led to considerable rolling blackouts, severely impacting infrastructure. Despite repairs and imports, energy production covers only 60% of national demand. As tensions rise, fears grow over potential strikes on substations near nuclear reactors, which could have catastrophic consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

