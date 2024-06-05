Indian boxers are looking to create history in Paris Olympics: Boxer Jaisime

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh India bagged six quotas in boxing for the Paris Olympics 2024 with Amit Panghal (51 kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) in different categories.

Jaisime Lamboria who bagged a quota in the 57 Kg weight category believes that Indian boxers have a very good game and all are thinking of creating history in the Paris Olympics 2024. "We Indians have a very good game and the way we are training here we are all thinking of creating history this time around and giving our best in the Olympics. For that, we are working hard. So, the Olympics will be good this time around for us," said Jaisime Lamboria while speaking to ANI.

Jaismine got a chance to participate in the 57kg category as the Boxing Federation of India had to surrender the quota won by Parveen Hooda "I was told that IOC has said that the entry which has gone only that weight category can compete. So, for me, it was like I could reduce my weight to 57 from 60 Kg. So, that is why they chose me for 57 Kg weight category. The list sent by BFI had my name in the 60 Kg weight category's reserve," explained Jaisime.

Jaismine justified the selectors' decision to field her in 57kg instead of her regular 60kg weight category, where she was a reserve for this event, by dominating all three rounds against her opponent Camara. "I am comfortable playing in the 57 Kg weight category because I have played in this category before till 2021 and later on when I gained weight I played in the 60 Kg weight category. These days my weight was between 59 and 60 Kg category. I am able to cut down my weight easily but find it difficult to gain weight. So, I could easily cut down my weight. In the 57 Kg weight category, I gained more speed and I reduced the weight by 1-1.5 Kg. So, the power remained and my speed increased. The boxers were shorter in height than me so I had the advantage of reach than others, " said Jaisime.

Jaisime Lamboria defeated Marine Camara of Mali by a comprehensive margin of 5-0 "Everything was dependent on that particular fight only because it was going to help us get the quota. We had to keep faith in our ability so that come what may forget about everything technique and everything we just want the Olympic quota and let our natural game take over. I was able to take advantage of the long reach I had on my game. I kept my opponent away from me because of my long reach and won the fight 5-0," said Jaismine.

The Bhiwani boxer will now start her preparation for the Olympics on June 11. "It feels great that I have bagged quota for India in the 57 Kg weight category and for further preparations, our camp will start on 11th June and we will train there properly," said Jaismine.

"I was happy and emotional at the same time that at one time we were too far away from making it to Paris for the Olympics and it felt that we had missed the bus for Paris and I don't know from where we got this opportunity that we proved ourselves and then when we reached there and won the quota we were happy and emotional at the same time. Our BFI president and other members of the federations were there to support us and it was a great feeling that we did something for the country, " added Jaismine. After bagging the quota for India Jaisime Lamboria has now set her focus on preparing for the prestigious quadrennial event starting from July 26.

"Right now the focus is on training hard every day and keep improving every day through our training and if we improve day by day then the pressure will not be too much on us and our game will improve when we will go and play there and there will be a confidence on where we were a month ago and we have improved after that and it will be good for us," said Jaismine. Jaismine hails from the same city where India's first Olympic medallist Vijender Singh came from and he alongwith legend Mary Kom are her inspiration but her first motivation to pick up boxing as a profession was her uncle.

"The credit goes to my uncle for my success. We got inspired looking at his success. So, this thing was from the beginning in my family. From our place in Bhiwani Vijender Singh is there, Mary Kom who as a female has achieved so much for the country. The legacy that she has left by winning 6-7 World Championships and made India proud. So, she was an inspiration for us and Vijender Singh sir and the one who motivated us to start boxing my uncle. It was because of his fights that we got to know what boxing is. Even he wants me to do well for India in the Olympics," said the Paris-bound boxer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)