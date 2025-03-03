Left Menu

India's Sugar Export Quota Near Fulfillment Amid Domestic Challenges

India is close to exhausting its 1 million tonne sugar export quota for the current marketing year, as per ISMA's director. The sugar industry faces domestic challenges, including low prices and high farmer payments, prompting a shift toward ethanol production and the exploration of diversified revenue streams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:55 IST
India's Sugar Export Quota Near Fulfillment Amid Domestic Challenges
Deepak Ballani, Director General of Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) (Image: ISMA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is on track to meet its 1 million tonne sugar export quota for the current marketing year, according to Deepak Ballani, Director General of the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA). The marketing season, spanning from October to September, has already seen exports of 600,000-700,000 tonnes.

The central government restricted sugar exports in the previous year to maintain domestic price stability but allowed releases this season with an eye on heightened production expectations for next year. Ballani confirmed that the current export targets would not be exceeded as the sector focuses on future crop prospects.

Amid these export activities, the domestic sugar market faces challenges like stagnant retail prices against increasing Fair Remunerative Prices for farmers. As a result, many producers are turning sugarcane juice and syrup into ethanol, seeking diverse revenue opportunities such as green hydrogen and aviation fuel to ensure economic viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025