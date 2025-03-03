Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Gender Quota for NGT Bar Elections

The Supreme Court has ordered the National Green Tribunal to hold its bar body election by March 31, with a mandate that 33 percent of the seats and key positions be reserved for women. The move aims to increase the representation of women across various bar associations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:50 IST
Supreme Court Mandates Gender Quota for NGT Bar Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to conduct its bar body elections by March 31, introducing significant changes to ensure greater gender representation. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh stressed that the NGT must establish an election committee with a seasoned returning officer from among the senior bar members who are not contesting elections.

The decision follows senior advocate ANS Nadkarni's revelation that the bar body hasn't conducted elections in six years. Previously, the court had also mandated a 33 percent reservation for women lawyers in the elections, echoing similar directives issued for the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) and other district bar associations.

The top court has already directed several bar associations, including the DHCBA, to reserve significant posts for women, such as for the treasurer and executive committee roles. The initiative aims to bolster female representation, allowing women lawyers to hold at least three out of ten executive member positions, enhancing diversity and equality in legal circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025