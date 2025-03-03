Supreme Court Mandates Gender Quota for NGT Bar Elections

The Supreme Court has mandated the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to conduct its bar body elections by March 31, introducing significant changes to ensure greater gender representation. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh stressed that the NGT must establish an election committee with a seasoned returning officer from among the senior bar members who are not contesting elections.

The decision follows senior advocate ANS Nadkarni's revelation that the bar body hasn't conducted elections in six years. Previously, the court had also mandated a 33 percent reservation for women lawyers in the elections, echoing similar directives issued for the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) and other district bar associations.

The top court has already directed several bar associations, including the DHCBA, to reserve significant posts for women, such as for the treasurer and executive committee roles. The initiative aims to bolster female representation, allowing women lawyers to hold at least three out of ten executive member positions, enhancing diversity and equality in legal circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)