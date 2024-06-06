Soccer-Belgium's De Bruyne celebrates 100 caps with goal in 2-0 win over Montenegro
Kevin De Bruyne scored to mark his 100th cap for Belgium and set his country on their way to a 2-0 win over Montenegro in Brussels on Wednesday in the first of two friendlies before they head to the European Championship.
It was a cruel blow to English-born Matija Sarkic, who had kept a quick-paced Belgium attack at bay for almost the entire half with a remarkable series of saves, notably from Yannick Carrasco, who had four clear chances to open the scoring but was denied each time. Leandro Trossard tucked away a penalty with the last kick of the game to double the scoreline at the death. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)
