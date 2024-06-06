Left Menu

Hardik Pandya Optimistic About India's Bowling Strength in T20 World Cup

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya expresses confidence in the Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling unit for the T20 World Cup because of their experience, intensity, and honesty. India started their campaign with an eight-wicket victory over Ireland. Pandya stresses the importance of rhythm and hard work for success.

Updated: 06-06-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:51 IST
Hardik Pandya

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is brimming with confidence in the Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling unit, attributing their potential success in the T20 World Cup to their extensive experience, intensity, and honesty. Speaking after India's eight-wicket triumph over Ireland, Pandya highlighted the collective experience within the team. 'We were told today that within the group we have 892 T20 games, that's a lot of games,' he remarked.

The Indian team is bolstered by key players like Bumrah, who's widely considered the top bowler, and Mohammed Siraj, who has shown tremendous form in recent years. 'We have Arshdeep, who has played the last two World Cups and has been quite fantastic,' Pandya added. The opening victory holds significant importance for sustaining rhythm throughout the tournament.

Looking forward to the high-octane India-Pakistan clash, Pandya emphasized the emotional and competitive nature of the match. 'India-Pakistan has always been very exciting... but at the same time, I hope we will be disciplined,' he said, expressing optimism for another successful day on the field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

