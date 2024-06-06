Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Cruises to French Open Final, Sets Up Thrilling Showdown

Defending champion Iga Swiatek moved closer to her third successive French Open title by defeating Coco Gauff 6-2 6-4 in the semi-final. Swiatek now heads into a final against either Jasmine Paolini or Mirra Andreeva. This victory marks her 11th win over Gauff and extends her current winning streak on clay.

Updated: 06-06-2024 20:22 IST
Defending champion Iga Swiatek took a big step towards a third successive French Open title by dismantling teary American third seed Coco Gauff 6-2 6-4 in the semi-final on Thursday to match her longest winning streak on clay.

Four-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek also extended her dominance over Gauff by sealing an 11th victory in 12 meetings and will head into a Saturday showdown with either 12th seed Jasmine Paolini or 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. Swiatek drew first blood by breaking in the opening game of the contest after a forehand error by the ultra aggressive Gauff and the top-seeded Pole fought off break points in her next two service games before tightening her grip.

Having dropped the first set following an error, Gauff wiped away tears while up 2-1 in the second after an argument with the umpire over a contentious line call, but the U.S. Open champion recovered to break her opponent for the first time. However, Swiatek struck back immediately before holding and breaking to surge to a 4-3 lead with a powerful winner as a 20th straight victory at Roland Garros appeared in sight for the 23-year-old at her favourite hunting ground.

Soaking up the applause at a sun-drenched Court Philippe-Chatrier, Madrid and Rome champion Swiatek secured victory on serve and equalled her 18-match winning streak on the sport's slowest surface between Stuttgart and Warsaw in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

