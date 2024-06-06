Left Menu

Jasmine Paolini's Triumph: Italy's French Open Dream Continues

Jasmine Paolini dominated Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva 6-3 6-1 to make it to the French Open final. Paolini is the first Italian to reach this stage since 2012, following Jannik Sinner's success in the men's draw. She faces Iga Swiatek next in her Grand Slam journey.

Jasmine Paolini crushed Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva 6-3 6-1 on Thursday to bulldoze her way into the French Open final and continue Italy's Roland Garros fairytale. The diminutive 28-year-old is the first Italian player to reach the final on the Paris clay since doubles partner Sara Errani in 2012, and her resounding victory came two days after compatriot Jannik Sinner made it to the last four in the men's draw, guaranteeing he would be world number one next week.

Paolini, who used her booming forehand to devastating effect on court Philippe Chatrier, will face the ultimate challenge in Iga Swiatek, after the world number one and two-time defending champion made light work of Coco Gauff in the other semi-final. Andreeva, who had won her previous match against Paolini in Madrid in April, failed to make the most of the few opportunities she had, and made too many unforced errors to stand a chance in what was both players' first appearance in a Grand Slam semi-final.

