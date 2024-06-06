BCCI Unveils Action-Packed 2024-25 Domestic Cricket Schedule

The BCCI has rolled out an action-packed domestic cricket schedule for the 2024-25 season, set to kick off with the Duleep Trophy on September 5. The season is meticulously planned to bolster domestic cricket while ensuring player well-being.

Four teams, selected by the senior men's committee, will compete in the Duleep Trophy in Anantapur. Following that, fans can look forward to the Irani Cup and the initial rounds of the Ranji Trophy. The season will also feature white-ball tournaments, starting with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and then the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In a statement, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah emphasized the focus on player welfare, with extended gaps between matches for recovery. Additionally, significant changes have been made to the CK Nayudu Trophy, including a revamped points system and the abolition of the toss. The visiting team will now choose whether to bat or bowl first. Women's cricket will also see heightened focus, with teams selected by national selectors competing in one-day, T20, and Multi-Day formats.

