Left Menu

Frimpong Shines in Dutch Triumph Over Canada

Jeremie Frimpong played a pivotal role, scoring one goal and assisting another, as the Netherlands secured a 4-0 victory against Canada in a friendly match. Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst, and Virgil van Dijk also contributed to the goals, with the team gearing up for the European Championship in Germany.

Reuters | Rotterdam | Updated: 07-06-2024 02:12 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 02:12 IST
Frimpong Shines in Dutch Triumph Over Canada
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Jeremie Frimpong scored one goal and laid on another as the Netherlands netted three times in 13 second-half minutes to secure a 4-0 victory over Canada in a friendly on Thursday. Memphis Depay scored his 45th international goal when he poked home Frimpong's inviting cross from the right, before the Bayer Leverkusen winger netted when he curled the ball into the net from 10 yards with his left foot.

Wout Weghorst added a third when he profited from an error by Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who spilt a routine save into the path of the tall forward, before Virgil van Dijk headed in a late fourth. The Dutch, preparing for the European Championship in Germany, play Iceland in a home friendly on Monday, while 2026 World Cup co-hosts Canada, under new coach Jesse Marsch, will play in this year's Copa America and travel to France for another warm-up game on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024