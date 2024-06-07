Kane Williamson sheds light on New Zealand's approach for lifting T20 WC title

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson revealed the approach that the Blackcaps are going to take to lift the T20 World Cup trophy after coming close to the title in the previous edition. New Zealand have been tipped to lift the title by some of the cricket experts. They have come close to ending their wait for the first World Cup title.

In the last edition, the Kiwis made it to the semi-final but ended up losing to Pakistan. While in the 2021 edition, New Zealand were beaten comprehensively by Australia in the final. In the ongoing edition, the Blackcaps with a pool of young and experienced talent, will look to end their trophy drought with their campaign kicking off against Afghanistan in Group C clash on Friday night (local time).

"Yeah, I mean, some good memories, but don't count for too much in terms of coming to another event and the focus having to be the challenges that are in front of us and it's a slightly different format in terms of the competition layout so for us and our pool, it's trying to start well it's trying to put out strong performances. We know it's been maybe 10 days or so before our first match, but once we start, the matches come pretty thick and fast," Williamson said in the pre-match press conference. After coming in close a couple of times, Willamson was asked what New Zealand should do to lift the title in the ongoing edition. The veteran batter laid out their simple approach of taking it game by game.

"So, it's trying to start well and build throughout and know that if we play well, then it gives us the best chance to get as far as we can in any tournament. So, we're looking forward to our first game tomorrow. Afghanistan are a very strong side. And then [we are taking] just one game at a time," Williamson noted. "I suppose any player that gets deeper into their career and perhaps some of those opportunities naturally become less, But the same thing is just our approach to it. What gives us the best chance? There are no promises. There are obviously good intentions and hopes and dreams, and so many teams have the same ones. And so, it comes back to that cricket, what we're trying to do as a group, and really put your attention and focus into that and see what unfolds," he added.

New Zealand T20 WC squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears. (ANI)

