Odei Onaindia extends his stay at FC Goa by a season

PTI | Fatorda | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:23 IST
Spanish defender Odei Onaindia has extended his contract with FC Goa by one year, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2024-25 ISL season, the club announced on Friday.

The 34-year-old had joined the Gaurs last season and played a critical role in the team's defence, allowing the side to finish in third place in the ISL last season.

Having featured in 32 encounters across tournaments last season and leading the side in nine matches, the centre-back also helped the team reach the Durand Cup semi-finals last year.

Under the Spaniard's captaincy, Goa suffered fewest number of defeats in a single league season, besides conceding the least number of goals in an edition since 2016.

Additionally, the club also raked up 45 points last season, its highest in an ISL season.

"I am extremely happy to continue my journey with FC Goa. The past season has been fantastic, and the support from the fans, staff, and my teammates has been overwhelming,'' Onaindia told the Gaurs after extending his contract.

"We would have liked to end the campaign with some silverware, but unfortunately, that did not happen. But that has only fuelled our ambition further, and I'm looking forward to building on our achievements and striving for more success in the coming season."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

