SA20 season 3 to start from January 9 next year

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith on Friday announced that the third season of South Africa's premier T20 competition will take place from January 9 to February 8, 2025. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be aiming for a third title, having won the first two iterations of the tournament and Smith stated that franchises' planning is well underway to secure some of the biggest names on the T20 circuit for the 2025 event.

"Following two successful seasons, our plan is to continue to own the South African summer and provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy some of the biggest names in world cricket, whether in packed stadiums or via the global broadcast. Our fixtures, auction, and player announcements will be revealed over the coming months and planning is already fully in motion. We can't wait to bring another incredible sport and entertainment event to life for players and fans," Smith stated. With highly competitive cricket, evidenced by the log standings only being confirmed after the last group match in Season 2, record attendance, growing global and local viewership, ever-increasing digital engagement and media coverage, and player ratings of above 95% for 'enjoyment', SA20 has quickly positioned itself in the top echelon of global franchise T20 competitions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)