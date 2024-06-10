MCA President Amol Kale Dies After Attending T20 World Cup Match

Mumbai Cricket Association President Amol Kale tragically died of cardiac arrest in New York following the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. His death has left the cricketing community in mourning.

Kale was watching the game at Nassau County Cricket Stadium with other MCA officials, including Secretary Ajinkya Naik and Apex Council member Suraj Samat. MCA released a heartfelt statement on social media expressing grief over Kale's untimely demise and praising his pioneering leadership.

Cricketing figures like Ravi Shastri and Sharad Pawar paid tribute to Kale's dedication to the sport. Kale had become MCA President in October 2022 and facilitated significant advancements during his tenure.

