Left Menu

Czech Republic Edges Past North Macedonia with Late Penalty Drama

The Czech Republic secured a 2-1 victory over North Macedonia in their final warm-up for Euro 2024, thanks to two second-half penalties. Despite multiple changes in the squad, penalties from Patrik Schick and Antonin Barak sealed the win. The Czechs begin their Euro campaign against Portugal on June 18.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:46 IST
Czech Republic Edges Past North Macedonia with Late Penalty Drama
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Czech Republic laboured to a 2-1 win over North Macedonia with two second-half penalties on Monday in their final tune-up for Euro 2024 as the hosts rarely threatened a team that failed to qualify for the tournament in Germany. Czech coach Ivan Hasek made nine changes from the 7-1 win over Malta on Friday, fielding a likely starting team for the Euros with midfielder Tomas Soucek and forward Patrik Schick.

The Czechs struck first on the hour when Schick converted a penalty after a foul on Soucek. Isnik Alimi levelled five minutes later when he headed home a rebound off the post before Antonin Barak notched the winning penalty in added time. The Czechs, who will go to Germany without Michal Sadilek after the Twente Enschede midfielder injured himself on a tricycle at the weekend, start their Euro campaign on June 18 against Portugal in Leipzig before facing Georgia and Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024