Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

At 'Soho House for dogs,' LA pooches romp at private members' club

Dogs are living it up at DOG PPL, a private members' park for canines in the Los Angeles beach enclave of Santa Monica, where dogs and their owners socialize and enjoy high-end amenities in what has been dubbed "Soho House for dogs."

For a $120 per month membership fee, dogs get access to a clean and luxurious place to hang out and are watched by minders called "rufferees," who step in if any of the dogs get too excited. Dog owners have access to lounge and work areas, Wi-Fi, a bar, free parking and social events.

Athletics-World's fastest man Bolt ruptures Achilles in charity soccer match

Jamaican sprinting hero Usain Bolt ruptured his Achilles tendon at a charity football match in London on Sunday, confirming the news in a social media post. The eight-time Olympic champion and world-record holder in the 100 and 200 metres was carried off on a stretcher during the second half of the Soccer Aid game at Stamford Bridge.

Study shows elephants might call each other by name

Over the years, researchers who study elephants have noticed an intriguing phenomenon. Sometimes when an elephant makes a vocalization to a group of other elephants, all of them respond. But sometimes when that same elephant makes a similar call to the group, only a single individual responds. Could it be that elephants address each other by the equivalent of a name? A new study involving wild African savannah elephants in Kenya lends support to this idea.

