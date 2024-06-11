Left Menu

Poland's Lewandowski Out for Euro Match Against Netherlands Due to Injury

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski will miss the European Championship opener against the Netherlands due to a torn hamstring. The injury occurred during Poland's 2-1 friendly victory over Turkey. Efforts are being made to ensure his return for the second match against Austria.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 18:33 IST
Poland's Lewandowski Out for Euro Match Against Netherlands Due to Injury
Robert Lewandowski

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski will miss their European Championship opener against the Netherlands on Sunday after suffering a torn hamstring, the Polish FA said. The 35-year-old Barcelona forward picked up the problem during Poland's 2-1 friendly win over Turkey on Monday.

The national team said they will do everything to ensure that Lewandowski can play in their second match of the campaign against Austria in Germany. "We examined three players who suffered injuries in the match against Turkey ... (defender) Pawel Dawidowicz suffered a pulled quadriceps thigh muscle," the Polish FA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In the case of (striker) Karol Swiderski, an examination showed an ankle sprain without significant damage. Both players should return to full training within three to four days after the treatment. "Lewandowski suffered a rupture of the biceps femoris muscle, which will exclude him from the first match of the tournament."

Poland kick off against the Dutch in Group D followed by Austria on June 21 and heavyweights France on June 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024