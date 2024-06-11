Left Menu

Marco Baroni Takes the Helm at Lazio

Lazio has appointed Marco Baroni, former Hellas Verona coach, as their new manager. Baroni will take charge starting July 1, after Igor Tudor's resignation. He previously managed Verona, Lecce, Frosinone, and Benevento, and guided Verona to survival last season. Lazio finished seventh in Serie A, qualifying for the Europa League.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:38 IST
Marco Baroni Takes the Helm at Lazio

Lazio have appointed former Hellas Verona coach Marco Baroni as their new manager to replace Igor Tudor, the Serie A club said on Tuesday. The 60-year-old will take charge from July 1, and the club say he has signed a multi-year contract without any further details.

Baroni parted ways by mutual agreement with Verona on Monday, and will take charge at Lazio following Tudor's resignation last week after less than three months in the role, having replaced Maurizio Sarri when he left in March. Lazio finished seventh in Serie A last season, qualifying for the Europa League. Baroni guided Verona to survival last season, and has previously managed Lecce, Frosinone and Benevento in the Italian top tier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024