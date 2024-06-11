Left Menu

Haris Rauf becomes just second Pakistan player to take 100 wickets in T20I format

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf went past the 100-wicket milestone in the T20I format after his pace left Canada dazed in their ongoing Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:46 IST
Haris Rauf becomes just second Pakistan player to take 100 wickets in T20I format
Haris Rauf (Photo: Pakistan Cricket/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf went past the 100-wicket milestone in the T20I format after his pace left Canada dazed in their ongoing Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. In a campaign that has inflicted misery on Pakistan team as well as the fans, Rauf had a moment to celebrate his personal milestone.

Rauf ended the first innings with a score of 2/26 in his four-over spell, which took his overall tally to 101 wickets in 71 matches. Shreyas Movva was his 100th scalp in the shortest format of cricket, while Ravinderpal Singh became his 101st victim.

He became just the second Pakistan player to achieve the three-digit milestone. All-rounder Shadab Khan was the first player to achieve the feat. He has 107 wickets in 103 matches for the Men in Green. Overall, Rauf is the third-quickest player to reach the 100-wicket landmark. Only Afghanistan and Sri Lanka captains Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga are ahead of him.

Rashid achieved the feat in 53 matches, while Hasaranga hit the 100-wicket mark in 63 games. Coming to the match, Babar won the toss and opted to field, which was the perfect decision according to the surface.

Canada's attack was spearheaded by Aaron Johnson's 44-ball 52. Luck certainly played a part in helping Aaron throughout his knock. But he made most of the opportunity and kept the scoreboard ticking throughout his time on the crease. Canada, at a point, could have gone past the 130-run mark, but Aaron needed support from the other end and that never came.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had a decent outing with the ball. Their four pacers finished with wickets in a do-or-die contest for Babar-led team. Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir

Canada (Playing XI): Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024