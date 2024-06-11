Haris Rauf becomes just second Pakistan player to take 100 wickets in T20I format

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf went past the 100-wicket milestone in the T20I format after his pace left Canada dazed in their ongoing Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. In a campaign that has inflicted misery on Pakistan team as well as the fans, Rauf had a moment to celebrate his personal milestone.

Rauf ended the first innings with a score of 2/26 in his four-over spell, which took his overall tally to 101 wickets in 71 matches. Shreyas Movva was his 100th scalp in the shortest format of cricket, while Ravinderpal Singh became his 101st victim.

He became just the second Pakistan player to achieve the three-digit milestone. All-rounder Shadab Khan was the first player to achieve the feat. He has 107 wickets in 103 matches for the Men in Green. Overall, Rauf is the third-quickest player to reach the 100-wicket landmark. Only Afghanistan and Sri Lanka captains Rashid Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga are ahead of him.

Rashid achieved the feat in 53 matches, while Hasaranga hit the 100-wicket mark in 63 games. Coming to the match, Babar won the toss and opted to field, which was the perfect decision according to the surface.

Canada's attack was spearheaded by Aaron Johnson's 44-ball 52. Luck certainly played a part in helping Aaron throughout his knock. But he made most of the opportunity and kept the scoreboard ticking throughout his time on the crease. Canada, at a point, could have gone past the 130-run mark, but Aaron needed support from the other end and that never came.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had a decent outing with the ball. Their four pacers finished with wickets in a do-or-die contest for Babar-led team. Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir

Canada (Playing XI): Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon. (ANI)

