Shardul Thakur's Road to Recovery: Successful Foot Surgery and Encouraging Comeback
Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur has successfully undergone a second foot surgery and will be sidelined for at least three months. Despite this setback, Thakur's resilience continues to shine. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has covered his treatment costs, and he aims for a domestic season return.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a crucial development for Indian cricket, all-rounder Shardul Thakur underwent successful foot surgery this Wednesday. The 32-year-old, who shared a post-operation photo on Instagram, will miss competitive cricket for at least three months.
This marks Thakur's second foot surgery, the first being in 2019. This latest injury occurred during the South Africa tour earlier this year, but he showed remarkable resilience by playing in the Ranji Trophy last season, contributing to Mumbai's 42nd title win. He had requested BCCI to provide longer breaks between matches to ensure players' adequate recovery.
While playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League this season, Thakur recorded five wickets in nine games with an economy rate of 9.75. As a Grade C BCCI contract holder, his treatment costs are covered by the board. Sources suggest that Thakur could return to training within three months, just in time for the upcoming domestic season.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
DDCA Director lauds BCCI secretary Jay Shah for rewarding groundsmen, curators following IPL 2024
Ajinkya Rahane reveals most memorable thing about Mumbai's Ranji Trophy triumph
BCCI announces domestic calender for upcoming home season
BCCI's Jay Shah Fosters Global Sporting Ties With NFL Visit
BCCI Unveils Action-Packed 2024-25 Domestic Cricket Schedule