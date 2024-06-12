Shardul Thakur's Road to Recovery: Successful Foot Surgery and Encouraging Comeback

In a crucial development for Indian cricket, all-rounder Shardul Thakur underwent successful foot surgery this Wednesday. The 32-year-old, who shared a post-operation photo on Instagram, will miss competitive cricket for at least three months.

This marks Thakur's second foot surgery, the first being in 2019. This latest injury occurred during the South Africa tour earlier this year, but he showed remarkable resilience by playing in the Ranji Trophy last season, contributing to Mumbai's 42nd title win. He had requested BCCI to provide longer breaks between matches to ensure players' adequate recovery.

While playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League this season, Thakur recorded five wickets in nine games with an economy rate of 9.75. As a Grade C BCCI contract holder, his treatment costs are covered by the board. Sources suggest that Thakur could return to training within three months, just in time for the upcoming domestic season.

