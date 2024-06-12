Left Menu

India Triumphs Over USA to Enter Super Eight in T20 World Cup

India clinched a seven-wicket victory over the USA, advancing to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten fifty and Arshdeep Singh's four-wicket haul were crucial in their triumph. Despite early setbacks, India steadied their innings and secured the win with 10 balls to spare.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 23:59 IST
India Triumphs Over USA to Enter Super Eight in T20 World Cup
AI Generated Representative Image

India qualified for the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket win over the United States on Wednesday, with a fifty by Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh's four-wicket haul helping them clinch their third win in a row. Put in to bat first, the Americans struggled as Arshdeep (4-9) dismissed Shayan Jahangir (0) and Andries Gous (2) in the first over. But Steven Taylor (24) and Nitish Kumar (27) set the stage for a competitive total of 110-8.

India also struggled at the start, with Saurabh Netravalkar sending openers Virat Kohli (0) and Rohit Sharma (3) back early. But Yadav (50 not out) and Shivam Dube (31 not out) steadied the innings and got India over the line with 10 balls to spare. The U.S., second in Group A with four points after suffering their first loss in three matches, will also ensure qualification for the next round if they beat Ireland on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024