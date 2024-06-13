Left Menu

I was preparing for this: Windies' Rutherford after playing match-winning knock against Kiwis

After playing a match-winning knock against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Stadium, West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford said that he was preparing for a moment like this.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 11:18 IST
I was preparing for this: Windies' Rutherford after playing match-winning knock against Kiwis
Sherfane Rutherford. (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Trinidad and Tobago

After playing a match-winning knock against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Stadium, West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford said that he was preparing for a moment like this. Rutherford was named the Player of the Match after he played an unbeaten 68-run knock from 39 balls at a strike rate of 174.36. He slammed 2 fours and 6 sixes during his time on the crease.

Speaking after the match, Rutherford said that he was preparing for this moment when he was with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. "Want to thank God for the opportunity. I was in IPL for two months. I was preparing even though I wasn't playing. I was preparing for this. To take it deep was the plan. Me and (Daren) Sammy had a talk. We spoke of taking it deep and just keep rotating the strike as I can make up for it later on," Rutherford said.

The Caribbean batter said that he wanted to maximise the runs in the death overs of the first inning. "Looking at their bowling lineup I knew they were short of two overs and I was telling myself to take it deep. Wanted to maximise on those overs. That was the plan and I think it did that well. Hopefully the start of something to come," he added.

Recapping the match, Sherfane Rutherford (68* runs from 39 balls, 2 fours and 6 sixes) was the standout batter for the Windies. His stupendous knock powered the Caribbeans to a total of 149/9 in the first inning. He played at a strike rate of 174.36. Nicholas Pooran (17 runs from 12 balls, 3 fours) also played a supporting role in the first inning as he helped Rutherford add runs to the scoreboard. Trent Boult picked up three wickets for the Kiwis and led the bowling attack. Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson also bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, New Zealand batters struggled in front of the Caribbean bowling attack and conceded a 13-run defeat even after fighting till the end. Glenn Phillips (40 runs from 33 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) was the only standout batter for the Kiwis but it was not enough for them to help them win the match. Alzarri Joseph led the Caribbean bowling attack as he picked up four wickets in his spell. Gudakesh Motie also bagged three wickets in his four-over spell.

Sherfane Rutherford was named the Player of the Match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

