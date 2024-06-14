Aleix Garcia Joins Bayer Leverkusen: A Strategic Midfield Mastermind Signs Five-Year Deal

Bayer Leverkusen have signed midfielder Aleix Garcia from Spanish side Girona with the 26-year-old signing a five-year deal, the Bundesliga champions said on Thursday. Garcia was instrumental in a historic season for the Catalans, who achieved their best-ever finish of third in LaLiga, leading his team in 37 appearances as captain with three goals and six assists.

"Aleix Garcia is a player with outstanding strategic ability, his passing is extremely accurate and he plays with great vision from holding midfield," said Leverkusen sporting managing director Simon Rolfes. "Aleix has leadership quality that will be very valuable to us in the coming years. We are happy we've been able to sign him and he will be an important factor in meeting our ambitious targets."

Garcia made his Spain debut last year in a European Championship qualifier against Cyprus but missed out on Luis de la Fuente's squad for the tournament starting on Friday in Germany. "I've been thrilled that a club like this has done so much to get me," Garcia said. "Now I definitely want to fulfil all the expectations of me and make my contribution to this team and the club in continuing to be successful."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)