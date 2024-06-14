Left Menu

Ukrainian Team's Euro 2024 Quest Amid War: A Battle Beyond Soccer

The Ukrainian men's national soccer team began its Euro 2024 preparations in Germany, surrounded by exiled fans and patriotic songs. Amid reminders of the ongoing war at home, the team aims to unite and rally support from across Europe. Coach Serhiy Rebrov and midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko emphasize the symbolic significance of their participation.

  • Country:
  • Germany

The Ukrainian men's national soccer team began its Euro 2024 preparations in Germany, embraced by thousands of exiled fans and the sound of patriotic songs. As the team gathered for their first training session, the war at home became a vivid and uniting force, symbolized by Oleksandr Zinchenko's heartfelt gesture of presenting a football to a military veteran with prosthetic legs.

Located near the United States military headquarters in Wiesbaden, the training camp underscored the continuous delivery of weapons and aid from Ukraine's allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited the area six months ago, became a poignant reminder of the ongoing conflict.

Coach Serhiy Rebrov vocalized the team's desire to address the war's challenges, hoping that their participation in Euro 2024 would spotlight Ukraine's struggle. Rebrov and Zinchenko emphasized that, while players are motivated to perform their best, the sacrifices of those on the front lines provide a stark backdrop. The team begins its campaign against Romania in Munich, aiming to garner European support and solidarity.

