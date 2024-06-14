AI for Cats, Oracle Orangutan's Prediction, Olympic Medal Reassigned
This summary highlights three intriguing news stories. First, AI is being used to improve the health of cats in Japan. Second, an oracle orangutan predicts Germany's narrow win in Euro 2024. Finally, France has been awarded a cycling medal from the 1900 Paris Olympics, originally credited to Britain.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Japan's beloved cats get healthcare help from AI
Mayumi Kitakata frets about the health and wellbeing of Chi, her stoic housemate who enjoys treats, indulges a bit too much in the catnip, and about 14 is getting on in years for a feline. Kitakata, 57, has had pet cats come and go over the years, and to help give Chi as many seasons as possible, she's turned to artificial intelligence.
Soccer-Oracle orangutan backs Germany for Euros win against Scotland
Euro 2024 hosts Germany are on course for a narrow victory in their opening match against Scotland - according to an oracle orangutan at Dortmund Zoo. Walter, 35, is no stranger to predicting the outcome of football matches, and is a veteran of previous World Cup and Euros campaigns, as well as German and European club competitions.
Olympics-France get cycling medal 124 years late
France have been awarded a medal from the 1900 Paris Olympics which was originally credited to Britain. The medal was won for Britain by Lloyd Hildebrand, who competed in two cycling events and came second in the men's 25km, but the IOC Executive Board has re-awarded it to France.
