Left Menu

Pat Cummins Clarifies Hazlewood's NRR Comments Amid T20 World Cup Drama

Pat Cummins addressed remarks made by Josh Hazlewood about manipulating net run rate to eliminate England from the T20 World Cup, stressing that it goes against the 'Spirit of Cricket'. Cummins clarified that Hazlewood’s comments were taken out of context and that the team aims to play fair against Scotland.

PTI | Grosislet | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:30 IST
Pat Cummins Clarifies Hazlewood's NRR Comments Amid T20 World Cup Drama
Pat Cummins

Australia lead pacer Pat Cummins emphasized that Josh Hazlewood's controversial remarks about net run rate (NRR) manipulation were not serious. Cummins stated, "We would never attempt to manipulate our NRR to knock England out, as it goes against the Spirit of Cricket."

Pacer Hazlewood had sparked a debate by suggesting that Australia could try to eliminate England from the T20 World Cup in their upcoming match against Scotland. Cummins clarified that such thoughts never crossed the team's collective mind. "I spoke with Josh, and his comments got taken out of context," Cummins told reporters.

Cummins added, "We plan to play Scotland with integrity. NRR discussions are part of the game's quirks but don't change how we approach our matches." He stressed, "I've never gone onto the field without aiming to be aggressive and take the game on."

The scenario of Australia manipulating NRR became moot after England's eight-wicket win over Oman improved their NRR to 3.08, ahead of Scotland's 2.16. If England proceeds to beat Namibia and Australia wins against Scotland, the 'Three Lions' will enter the Super Eight. Conversely, if Scotland beats Australia, England will have to pack their bags.

Mitchell Starc will be available for selection after resting due to a sore calf. Cummins mentioned that the management has not yet decided on player rotation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024