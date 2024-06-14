Pat Cummins Clarifies Hazlewood's NRR Comments Amid T20 World Cup Drama

Australia lead pacer Pat Cummins emphasized that Josh Hazlewood's controversial remarks about net run rate (NRR) manipulation were not serious. Cummins stated, "We would never attempt to manipulate our NRR to knock England out, as it goes against the Spirit of Cricket."

Pacer Hazlewood had sparked a debate by suggesting that Australia could try to eliminate England from the T20 World Cup in their upcoming match against Scotland. Cummins clarified that such thoughts never crossed the team's collective mind. "I spoke with Josh, and his comments got taken out of context," Cummins told reporters.

Cummins added, "We plan to play Scotland with integrity. NRR discussions are part of the game's quirks but don't change how we approach our matches." He stressed, "I've never gone onto the field without aiming to be aggressive and take the game on."

The scenario of Australia manipulating NRR became moot after England's eight-wicket win over Oman improved their NRR to 3.08, ahead of Scotland's 2.16. If England proceeds to beat Namibia and Australia wins against Scotland, the 'Three Lions' will enter the Super Eight. Conversely, if Scotland beats Australia, England will have to pack their bags.

Mitchell Starc will be available for selection after resting due to a sore calf. Cummins mentioned that the management has not yet decided on player rotation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)