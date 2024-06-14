Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Heroic Saves, AI for Cats, and Centenarian Medals

This news roundup includes Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny's call to Chinese fans to cease sending money after his crucial saves, Japan's use of AI for cat healthcare, an orangutan's football prediction, and a 124-year-late Olympic medal reawarded to France.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:26 IST
Odd News Roundup: Heroic Saves, AI for Cats, and Centenarian Medals

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-Singapore goalkeeper urges Chinese fans to stop sending him money

Singapore national team goalkeeper Hassan Sunny has urged Chinese soccer fans to stop sending him money after his saves in Singapore's 3-1 defeat to Thailand helped China to reach the next round of World Cup qualifiers. The 40-year-old made 11 saves on Tuesday as Thailand fell agonisingly short of a spot in the draw for the next round on June 27 despite their 3-1 victory.

Japan's beloved cats get healthcare help from AI

Mayumi Kitakata frets about the health and wellbeing of Chi, her stoic housemate who enjoys treats, indulges a bit too much in the catnip, and about 14 is getting on in years for a feline. Kitakata, 57, has had pet cats come and go over the years, and to help give Chi as many seasons as possible, she's turned to artificial intelligence.

Soccer-Oracle orangutan backs Germany for Euros win against Scotland

Euro 2024 hosts Germany are on course for a narrow victory in their opening match against Scotland - according to an oracle orangutan at Dortmund Zoo. Walter, 35, is no stranger to predicting the outcome of football matches, and is a veteran of previous World Cup and Euros campaigns, as well as German and European club competitions.

Olympics-France get cycling medal 124 years late

France have been awarded a medal from the 1900 Paris Olympics which was originally credited to Britain. The medal was won for Britain by Lloyd Hildebrand, who competed in two cycling events and came second in the men's 25km, but the IOC Executive Board has re-awarded it to France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024