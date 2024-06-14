Left Menu

Ajay Jadeja's Selfless Mentorship: Driving Afghanistan's Cricket Renaissance

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja mentored Afghanistan's cricket team during their impressive World Cup 2023 run, without accepting any payment. Despite repeated offers from the Afghanistan Cricket Board, Jadeja declined, stating that the team's performance was reward enough. His guidance helped Afghanistan defeat top teams like England and Pakistan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:46 IST
In a heartwarming display of selflessness, former Indian cricket star Ajay Jadeja provided invaluable mentorship to Afghanistan's cricket team during the 2023 World Cup, without accepting any financial compensation. This revelation came from Naseeb Khan, CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), who disclosed that Jadeja turned down their monetary offers multiple times, emphasizing that witnessing the team's success was the only reward he needed.

Recruited just before the tournament, Jadeja's strategic insights played a pivotal role as Afghanistan stunned former world champions England and Pakistan, along with a strong Bangladesh side. Although their journey was cut short by Glenn Maxwell's double century, Jadeja's impact was undeniable.

Jonathan Trott, Afghanistan's head coach, credited Jadeja's influence for helping the team shake off their 'minnows' tag, highlighting the transformative effect of his mentorship on Afghanistan's remarkable World Cup performance. Jadeja, 53, previously represented India in 196 ODIs and 15 Test matches, bringing a wealth of experience to his mentoring role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

