Kevin Pietersen Joins Delhi Capitals as Team Mentor for IPL Season

Delhi Capitals appoint Kevin Pietersen as their team mentor for the upcoming IPL season. The famed cricketer joins a strong support staff and expresses excitement about contributing to the team's success. The announcement follows the addition of Matthew Mott as assistant coach amid high expectations for the franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:03 IST
Kevin Pietersen Joins Delhi Capitals as Team Mentor for IPL Season
Kevin Pietersen (Photo: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Delhi Capitals (DC) has appointed England cricket legend Kevin Pietersen as their team mentor. The 44-year-old Pietersen will collaborate with a robust support staff comprising Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, head coach Hemang Badani, assistant coach Matthew Mott, and bowling coach Munaf Patel.

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman and Co-owner of Delhi Capitals, expressed his enthusiasm over Pietersen's appointment. 'Kevin Pietersen returns to us in a mentor role, bringing his rich experience and tactical acumen that will be invaluable to our team,' Grandhi noted.

Pietersen, a former captain of the England national team, reminisced about his time with the franchise and shared his eagerness to help guide the team toward victory. His appointment follows the strategic hiring of acclaimed coach Matthew Mott as assistant coach, further bolstering the Delhi Capitals' ambitions for the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

