Kevin Pietersen Joins Delhi Capitals as Team Mentor for IPL Season

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Delhi Capitals (DC) has appointed England cricket legend Kevin Pietersen as their team mentor. The 44-year-old Pietersen will collaborate with a robust support staff comprising Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, head coach Hemang Badani, assistant coach Matthew Mott, and bowling coach Munaf Patel.

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman and Co-owner of Delhi Capitals, expressed his enthusiasm over Pietersen's appointment. 'Kevin Pietersen returns to us in a mentor role, bringing his rich experience and tactical acumen that will be invaluable to our team,' Grandhi noted.

Pietersen, a former captain of the England national team, reminisced about his time with the franchise and shared his eagerness to help guide the team toward victory. His appointment follows the strategic hiring of acclaimed coach Matthew Mott as assistant coach, further bolstering the Delhi Capitals' ambitions for the season.

