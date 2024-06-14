Bryson DeChambeau Shines at U.S. Open, Leads Over Rory McIlroy

Bryson DeChambeau birdied his final hole to take a one-shot U.S. Open clubhouse lead over Rory McIlroy in North Carolina on Friday while pre-tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler was at risk of missing the halfway cut.

DeChambeau, who last month finished runner-up at the PGA Championship, carded a one-under-par 69 that left him at four under, ahead of McIlroy (72) who began the day in a share of the lead with Patrick Cantlay. Belgium's Thomas Detry, who started on the back nine, was five under through 14 holes and the on-course leader at six under as he mastered Pinehurst No. 2's notoriously tricky dome-shaped greens.

Detry, who never finished better than a share of 49th in two U.S. Open starts, made his ninth one-putt of the day at the par-four third where he rolled in a 22-footer to grab a share of the lead before carding his sixth birdie at the fifth. Cantlay, competing in his 30th major and seeking his first triumph at one of golf's blue-riband events, went out with the late starters.

Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg, one shot back after an opening round during which he hit every fairway, was a further group behind. DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion and one of 12 LIV Golf players in the 156-player field, took the clubhouse lead with a stellar closing hole where he tapped in for birdie after leaving his approach shot 15 inches from the cup.

ROLLER-COASTER START After a roller-coaster start, DeChambeau got into the mix with back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13, the latter a 23-footer that was heading well past the hole had it not caught the left edge, before a bogey 15th where his tee shot found a bunker.

McIlroy, one of two players to go bogey-free in the first round, started on the back nine and dropped shots at the par-four 11th where his second shot sped off the green and the 15th after his tee shot rolled off the false front. He looked certain to slip further back at the par-three 17th after his long-range birdie putt rolled off the green but saved save par with a brilliant chip from 39 feet.

McIlroy was bent over in disbelief when his 10-foot birdie attempt at the par-four first hole stopped on the edge of the hole but he responded two holes later where he finally made birdie after his approached settled inside of seven feet. He nearly picked up another stroke at the fourth where his birdie attempt from 37 feet stopped one revolution short of the hole.

McIlroy escaped the par-five fifth unscathed after his second shot rolled off green but was unable to save par at the par-three ninth where he made bogey after a mis-hit left him with a plugged lie in a bunker. "Overall, I felt like I did a pretty good job at keeping some of the mistakes off the scorecard," said McIlroy. "I wish I had converted a couple more of the chances."

Masters champion Scheffler, who entered the year's third major as the clear favourite, was unable to take advantage of quality iron shots as he carded a 74 that left him at five over and outside the projected cut line. Tiger Woods, competing in only his fourth event of the year, is also at risk of missing the cut after struggling to an opening 74 and had just started his second round.

The top 60 players and ties will make the cut and play the final two rounds over the weekend.

