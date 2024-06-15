Madhya Pradesh League 2024: Gwalior Cheetahs to face Malwa Panthers in opener

The inaugural edition of the Madhya Pradesh League 2024 is scheduled to take place from Saturday at the MPCA International Cricket Stadium, Gwalior. A total of five teams will be contesting in this tournament, across 12 matches which is being organized by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) with the backing of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA). The opening match will see the Gwalior Cheetahs taking on the Malwa Panthers, featuring star IPL batsmen Venkatesh Iyer (Gwalior Cheetahs) and Rajat Patidar (Malwa Panthers).

All teams will play each other twice in the group stage matches and the team that finishes on top will advance to the finals. The second and third-placed teams will play each other in the eliminator. The finals will be played on June 23, between the winner of the eliminator and the first-placed team from the league stage. The five teams represent five different regions of Madhya Pradesh, pre-dominantly Gwalior - (Gwalior Cheetahs), Malwa (Malwa Panthers), Bhopal (Bhopal Leopards), Jabalpur (Jabalpur Lions), and Rewa (Rewa Jaguars). Each of these teams are represented by icon players such as Rajat Patidar (Malwa Panthers), Venkatesh Iyer (Gwalior Cheetahs), Mohammad Arshad Khan (Bhopal Leopards), Saransh Jain (Jabalpur Lions) and Kuldeep Sen (Rewa Jaguars).

MPL Squads: Bhopal Leopards: Mohammad Arshad Khan (icon), Siddharth Patidar, Ankush Singh, Aniket Verma, Gautam Raghuwanshi, Suraj Yadav, Kamal Tripathi, Madhav Tiwari, Mangesh Yadav, Akash Rajawat, Harsh Gawali (wk), Rakesh Thakur (wk), Vikas Sharma (wk), Mihir Hirwani, Aviral Singh, Priyanshu Shukla

Gwalior Cheetahs: Venkatesh Iyer (icon), Abhi Agnihotri, Anand Singh Bais, Ashwin Das, Parth Singh Sahani, Rahul Batham, Arpit Patel, Sanjoy Singh Nijjer, Shivang Kumar, Yash Dubey (wk), Apurve Dwivedi (wk), Ankit Singh Kushwah, Ishan Afridi, Ramveer Singh Gurjar, Vishnu Bhardwaj, Yuvraj Nema Jabalpur Lions: Saransh Jain (icon), Parth Chaudhary, Anil Mourya, Kanishk Dubey, Aryan Pandey, Sagar Solanki, Aryan Deshmukh, Akhil Nigote Yadav, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Abhishek Pathak, Tripuresh Singh, Abhishek Bhandari (wk), Arpit Gaud (wk), Rahul Chandrol (wk), Aman Bhadoriya, Puneet Datey

Malwa Panthers: Rajat Patidar (icon), Aman Singh Solanki, Shubham Sharma, Akshat Raguwanshi, Devansh Vishwakarma, Lucky Mishra, Vandit Joshi, Chanchal Rathore (wk), Anubhav Agarwal, Ritesh Shakya, Anuj Lahore, Goutam Joshi, Kartik Parihar, Parush Mandal, Akshay Singh, Harshvardhan Singh Rewa Jaguars: Kuldeep Sen (icon), Kuldeep Gehi, Manan Mehta, Parth Goswami, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Shubham Kushwah, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Harsh Dixit, Himanshu Shinde, Shubham Rathore, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Ajay Rohera (wk), Amarjeet Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Shivam Shukla. (ANI)

