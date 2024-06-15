PCB Enforces Strict Two-NOC Policy After T20 World Cup Debacle

In response to Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup in America, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to rigorously apply its two-NOC policy for T20 leagues. The PCB's regulation restricts centrally and domestically contracted players to two overseas leagues each year, in addition to the Pakistan Super League.

Despite being retained for the Caribbean Premier League, the young talents of Azam Khan and Saim Ayub, both part of the World Cup squad, have not yet received their No Objection Certificates (NOCs). The PCB's message is clear: the two-NOC rule applies universally, and the board reserves the right to reject any NOC requests to manage player workload and fitness.

Recently, Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir, who signed contracts for the UK's Vitality Blast and The Hundred, was reminded of this rule. Although Mir argued there were no current domestic or international commitments, the PCB firmly maintained its stance. The board has also informed other cricket boards and franchises to verify player NOCs to avoid any risks.

