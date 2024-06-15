Amateur Mahreen best among Indians at rain-hit Singapore Ladies Masters

India's 16-year-old amateur Mahreen Bhatia got off to a good start on a weather-interrupted day at the event Singapore Ladies Masters. Mahreen, a medallist at the US Kids European and World Championships, was 1-under through nine holes. She was tied tenth in the event sanctioned by the China Ladies Professional Golf Association (CLPGA), The other two Indians in the field, Seher Atwal and Hitaashee Bakshi had a tougher day. Seher was one-over through six holes and Hitaashee was 2-over through eight.

China's Cai Danlin was off to a flyer with a 5-under 67 and took the clubhouse lead. Amateur Ruolin Song of China was second at 4-under for the round. Thailand's Kan Bunnabodee is a further shot back after signing for a 69 at the challenging Laguna Golf Resort. Only half the field had finished as almost four hours of play was lost on account of a threat of lightning and later fading light. The remaining players will return early to complete their first round.

Mahreen, starting from the tenth, began a bogey on the tenth. She got the shot back with a birdie on the second. "I was sitting on a difficult par putt when play was stopped," said Mahreen. When play resumed four hours later, she sank the par putt.

A 12-foot birdie putt on the 13th, her fourth hole, was neutralized by a bogey on the Par-4 16th. Just before play was called off for the day in fading light, she sank a crucial birdie putt on the Par-4 18th to go 1-under. "It was a great experience at this big stage," added Mahreen. "It is going to be a long day tomorrow with possibly 27 holes."

The 21-year-old Cai, Shenzhen University undergraduate, mixed seven birdies against two bogeys to set the early pace. Cai holds a one-shot lead over Chinese amateur Song Ruolin who returned with a 68. The Singapore Ladies Masters features 132 players from 14 countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)