India''s T20 WC match Canada abandoned due to wet outfield
PTI | Lauderhill | Updated: 15-06-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 21:20 IST
The T20 World Cup match between India and Canada was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield here on Saturday. The umpires decided to abandon the match after an inspection at 11.30 AM local time (9 PM IST). Earlier there were initial inspection held at 10 AM local time (7.30 PM IST) and 10.30 AM local time (8 PM IST). India and Canada shared one point each.
India have already qualified for the Super Eight from Group A with three wins from as many matches, while Canada have been eliminated.
