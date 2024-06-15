Indian men's recurve archery team fails to secure Paris Olympics quota, to rely on world rankings for a spot

The Indian men's recurve archery team failed to seal a Paris 2024 Olympics quota for the country from the Final World Quota Tournament at Antalya on Saturday. The Indian team comprising Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav lost to Mexico in the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, the top three teams obtained Paris 2024 Olympic quotas in the men's recurve team event.

India's hunt ended after losing to Mexico's Matias Grande, Carlos Rojas and Bruno Martinez Wing in the quarter-finals. The Indians were leading the match by the second set 4-0 but Mexico made a swift comeback and beat India 5-4 after a shootoff.

Earlier, India topped the qualifying chart with a score of 2018 to achieve the top spot. Mexico finished eighth in the qualification round with a score of 1974. The Indian men's team received a bye in the opening round and they blanked the Luxembourg team, including Pit Klein, Jeff Henckels and Jerome Ansel, 6-0 in the second round to make the quarters.

On the other hand, Deepika Kumari-led Indian women's recurve archery team crashed out of the Final World Quota Tournament in the second round and failed to secure a quota for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 in Antalya. The Indian women's recurve archery team, consisting of Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, and Ankita Bhakat, conceded a defeat against Ukraine's Veronika Marchenko, Anastasia Pavlova, and Olha Chebotarenko in the Round of 16 match on Friday.

The Indian side dominated the first four sets and led by 3-1. However, in the next set, Ukraine came back into the game and won it 5-3. (ANI)

