"It's more challenging": Harmanpreet Kaur bats for point system ahead of multi-format series against South Africa

Ahead of the first ODI against South Africa, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur batted for the point system in the multi-format series and said the method would make the matches "more challenging." The multi-format series will kick off with a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by a one-off Test and will conclude with a three-match T20I series. The points system is not in place for the series.

Currently, the women's Ashes series has a multi-format points method in use with the winner of the Test match receiving six points, two points for a draw, and two points for a triumphing limited-overs match. "It's totally up to BCCI or ICC [to decide]. But as a player, if these things are there, players are more into the game and players are more pumped up. If the points system is there, it's more challenging and will be good to have," Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

This multiformat series will bring the focus on ODIs, the 50-over format that India will host the next year's World Cup. Notably, Women in Blue have played six ODI matches since September 2022 while keeping their focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup. While talking about adjusting their focus to the 50-50 overs format of cricket, Harmanpreet said, "We take it as an opportunity. Nowadays we are playing more T20 games but ODIs are something that as a player, you have more time to access yourself and even the conditions. It's good for us that we are getting more matches to express ourselves. It's good for us that we are getting more time in the middle and getting to play all three formats."

The captain also confirmed that bowler Pooja Vastrakar and batter Jemimah Rodrigues, both returning after injuries, are fit for selection. Rodrigues missed India's recent tour of Bangladesh due to a niggle injury while Vastrakar's injury was not cleared while announcing the squad for the Tigers tour.

"The selection of Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar is subject to fitness," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement. "My message to them is very clear. Even though they were not in the side, they were performers in domestic cricket. We noted the way they have been performing for the past 2-3 years and we gave them enough time to prove themselves again and get ready for international games. We are very happy the way Arundhati played in WPL in the last two seasons. Priya also performed well in domestic cricket, especially in the ODI format and she's someone who's been scoring for a long time," the captain said.

"As a team, it's great to have them back. They are great players and the team is quite balanced. Really happy and now looking forward to it. I hope they will do well in international cricket also," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)