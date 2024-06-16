Left Menu

Rugby-Injury to keep All Blacks forward Taukei'aho out of Super Rugby final

The Waikato Chiefs will be without Samisoni Taukei'aho for Saturday's Super Rugby Pacific final against the Auckland Blues after the All Blacks hooker left the pitch with an Achilles injury during his side's win over the Wellington Hurricanes.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 09:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 08:51 IST
Rugby-Injury to keep All Blacks forward Taukei'aho out of Super Rugby final
Representative Image

The Waikato Chiefs will be without Samisoni Taukei'aho for Saturday's Super Rugby Pacific final against the Auckland Blues after the All Blacks hooker left the pitch with an Achilles injury during his side's win over the Wellington Hurricanes. Taukei'aho was replaced 22 minutes into the 30-19 victory in Wellington and the 26-year-old is also doubtful for New Zealand's three-match series against England, which begins in Dunedin on July 6.

"It looks like it's going to be pretty serious, which is unfortunate not just for us but for him and probably his All Blacks prospects for the immediate future," Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan told New Zealand media. The Chiefs also have doubts over Taukei'aho's replacement, Bradley Slater, who left the field before fulltime.

Taukei'aho's injury comes one week after fellow All Black Patrick Tuipultou was ruled out of the start of the international season with a knee injury sustained while playing for the Blues against the Fijian Drua.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
2
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024