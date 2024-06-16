"It's good he is little hungrier": India coach Vikram Rathour not concerned about Virat's form

India batting coach Vikram Rathour is confident about Virat Kohli bouncing back and regaining his purple patch despite early struggles in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Fireworks were expected from Virat's bat after fans witnessed his masterclass in the opening slot for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer by racking up a whopping 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75.

But in the ongoing marquee event, it has been a lean start for Virat. On a tricky New York surface, Virat has struggled to muster up runs in the opening slot. He has just five runs in three matches, with four being his highest score. In the press conference, Rathour was asked if he was worried about Virat's recent form. The Indian batting coach brushed away the worries on the stalwart batter's recent form.

Rathour believes a couple of dismissals won't change anything, and it is better for Virat to be hungry and do well in the upcoming matches. "I love it when every time I come, there is a question about Virat Kohli, whether he is doing well or not. No concern at all, no concern at all. He has been batting superbly from the tournament that he came from. A couple of dismissals here. It doesn't change anything. He is batting really well. Actually, it's good that he is a little hungrier. He is really keen to do well and really switched on. It's a good space to be a batsman, I think. Looking forward to some good games and watched some good innings from him," Rathour said in the post-match press conference.

On Saturday, Virat had a final opportunity to put runs beside his name against Canada on a seemingly batting-friendly surface in Florida. But the wet outfield robbed him of the opportunity. India concluded the first round with seven points and at the top of Group A. The Rohit Sharma-led side had already qualified for Super 8 following their victory over the co-hosts USA.

India will play their first match of the Super 8 on Thursday against Afghanistan at Kensington Oval Barbados. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)