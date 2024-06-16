Left Menu

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first against SA in first ODI

India Women's Cricket Team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa Women in the first match of the three-match ODI series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

India Women's Cricket Team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa Women in the first match of the three-match ODI series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. India and South Africa are set to play a multi-format series that will kick off with a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by a one-off Test and will conclude with a three-match T20I series. The points system is not in place for the series.

Currently, the women's Ashes series has a multi-format points method in use with the winner of the Test match receiving six points, two points for a draw, and two points for a triumphing limited-overs match. This multiformat series will bring the focus on ODIs, the 50-over format that India will host the next year's World Cup. Notably, Women in Blue have played six ODI matches since September 2022 while keeping their focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh. South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka. (ANI)

