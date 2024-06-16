Smriti Mandhana's terrific ton powers India to 265/8 against South Africa in 1st ODI

Smriti Mandhana's excellent century and Deepti Sharma's cameo of 37 runs powered India to 265/8 against South Africa in their first ODI of the three-match series here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Apart from Mandhana's knock of 117 runs, Deepti hammered 37 off 48 while Pooja Vastrakar returned with a score of unbeaten 31 (42).

Opted to bat first, India struggled to start well as their opener Shafali Verma (7) and Dayalan Hemalatha for 12. However, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana kept things in India's favour as she dealt with boundaries. India lost its captain Harmanpreet Kaur for 10 as she failed to read a ball and handed her wicket to debutant Annerie Dercksens in the 12th over. Mandhana then brought up her outstanding fifty in 61 balls.

Jemimah Rodrigues then stitched up a solid partnership with well-set Mandhana however she fell prey to Nondumiso Shangase in the 21st over of the game. In the next over, Ayabonga Khaka then removed Richa Ghosh for 3. South Africa kept chipping away at the wickets and reduced India to 99/5. Mandhana and Deepti Sharma then stitched up a stand of 50-run, keeping the momentum going for India. Khaka then got her second wicket of the match as she provided her team with a big breakthrough, removing Deepti for 37.

In the 43rd over of the game, Mandhana slammed her 6th ODI century and her first ODI hundred at home. An outstanding knock of 117 runs by Mandhana came to an end as she tried to pull her to the backward square leg fence, but handed an easy catch to Sune Luus. Khaka got her third wicket of the game as she removed Radha Yadav for 6.

in the last over, India managed to gather 12 runs to take India's score to 265/8. Brief score: India 265/8 (Smriti Mandhana 117, Deepti Sharma 37; Ayabonga Khaka 3-47) vs South Africa. (ANI)

