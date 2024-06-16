Left Menu

Euro 2024: Wout Weghorst's late strike seals 2-1 win for Netherlands over Poland

Super-sub Wout Weghorst's late strike salvaged a 2-1 win for the Netherlands over Poland in their Euro 2024 campaign opener at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

Wout Weghorst (Photo: Euro 2024/X). Image Credit: ANI
Super-sub Wout Weghorst's late strike salvaged a 2-1 win for the Netherlands over Poland in their Euro 2024 campaign opener at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany. The Netherlands tried to ask a couple of questions from Poland's defence, which were dealt with calmly. Poland missed their lethal edge in front of the goal, with Robert Lewandowski missing out on the game due to a hamstring injury.

In Lewandowski's absence, Adam Buksa stepped in as his replacement. In the 16th minute, the void left by Lewandowski's absence vanished after he headed the ball into the net from Piotr Zielinski's corner. The Dutch side quickly shifted through gears as they began their hunt for an equaliser. In the next 13 minutes, they had a golden opportunity to go in front, but Memphis Depay's effort went blazing over the goalpost.

A couple of minutes later, Cody Gakpo levelled the game after his deflected shot went past Wojciech Szczesny. The Netherlands continued to threaten Poland's defence for the rest of the half. But Poland managed to keep the scoreline intact and end the first half level on 1-1.

In the second half, Poland showed more intent to go ahead in the game. Jakub Kiwior's shot got deflected off Nathan Ake, forcing the Dutch keeper Bart Verbruggen to make a save. The game-changing substitution was made in the 81st minute, and two minutes later, he put his side in front.

A sharp through ball from Nathan Ake allowed Weghorst to take his team home following a clinical strike to beat Wojciech Szczesny at goal. Poland still held onto hope of making a late comeback. Karol Swiderski almost levelled the game, but a full stretch from Verbruggen denied him. In the follow-up, Piotrowski managed to hit the side netting.

Poland's fate was sealed after the opportunity went past them. The Netherlands went to the top of Group D with a 2-1 win. (ANI)

