Seattle Soccer Boom: Sounders and Carlyle Acquire Reign in $58M Deal

A group including Major League Soccer club Seattle Sounders and private equity firm Carlyle Global Investment has purchased top-flight women's side Seattle Reign for $58 million, former owners OL Groupe said on Monday. The sale brings the top men's and women's soccer clubs in Seattle under the same umbrella for the first time since 2019, when Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer, a minority owner in Reign, sold his stakes.

The deal, which includes 97% of the club's share capital, was announced after it was approved by the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) and MLS (Major League Soccer) board of directors. OL Groupe, owners of Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais, had bought its stakes in 2019 for a reported $3.5 million. The group said in a statement the sale was in accordance with its strategy of refocusing on men's football.

Reign, who played under the name OL Reign from 2020 to 2023, have won the NWSL shield three times, but are struggling so far this season, sitting 13th in the 14-team NWSL table with eight points after 13 matches.

