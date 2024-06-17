Left Menu

Gary Kirsten Blasts Lack of Unity in Pakistan Cricket Team After T20 World Cup Exit

Gary Kirsten criticized the Pakistan cricket team for their lack of unity following their group stage exit from the T20 World Cup. Kirsten, a veteran coach, expressed disappointment in the team's performance, fitness levels, and decision-making after losses to the USA and India, despite a win against Ireland.

Gary Kirsten Blasts Lack of Unity in Pakistan Cricket Team After T20 World Cup Exit
In a withering critique of Pakistan's cricket squad, head coach Gary Kirsten lamented the lack of unity in the team following their group stage exit from the T20 World Cup. Speaking candidly, Kirsten stated that he had 'never seen such a situation' throughout his extensive coaching career.

Kirsten's comments came after Pakistan's dismal performance, having entered the tournament as previous runners-up but stumbling with early defeats to the USA and India before a consolation win against Ireland. The coach did not hold back in his assessment, highlighting not just the lack of team spirit but also citing poor fitness and skill levels.

'It's disappointing,' Kirsten noted. 'We had a chance and didn't capitalize. The lack of unity is glaring, and it showed in our decision-making on the field.'

The coach's sharp criticisms have escalated the scrutiny on the team's internal dynamics and performance capabilities.

